Wedmont Private Capital Has $353,000 Stake in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Exelon were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Exelon by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

