Wedmont Private Capital Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $241,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $3,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 21.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 81.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.17.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MUSA opened at $382.85 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.23 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

