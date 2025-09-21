Wedmont Private Capital Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.22 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

