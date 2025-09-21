Wedmont Private Capital Has $463,000 Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $143.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.