Wedmont Private Capital Has $495,000 Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NU were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 286,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 74.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NU opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

