Wedmont Private Capital Has $541,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

