Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NetApp were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in NetApp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in NetApp by 373.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $3,255,778. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.9%

NetApp stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

