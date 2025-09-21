Wedmont Private Capital Invests $529,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $192.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

