Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Textron were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

