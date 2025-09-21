Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,089,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,036,000 after buying an additional 291,970 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $113.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.49%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

