Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,197 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 456,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

