Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 398 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 49,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 57,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This trade represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,554 shares of company stock worth $2,976,117 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:SRE opened at $83.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

