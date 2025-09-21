Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $618.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.