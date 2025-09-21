Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 35.5% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $188.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.82. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.