Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,684,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,818,000 after buying an additional 100,282 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 77.5% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.35.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $623.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.01 and a 200 day moving average of $449.50. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

