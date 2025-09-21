Wedmont Private Capital Sells 166 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $178.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

