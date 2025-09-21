Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.4%

Western Digital stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $28,557.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 26.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Western Digital by 220.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wellington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

