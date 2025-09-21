WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 998.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 998.20.

SMWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Peel Hunt lowered WH Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered WH Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 to GBX 700 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

LON SMWH opened at GBX 675.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 628 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,499. The company has a market capitalization of £841.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15,011.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 893.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 977.40.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

