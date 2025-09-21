What is B. Riley’s Estimate for FHTX Q3 Earnings?

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foghorn Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million.

Shares of FHTX opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. Foghorn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,218,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 188,969 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 304,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 116,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

