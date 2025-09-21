What is B. Riley’s Forecast for TG Therapeutics Q4 Earnings?

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TGTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

