What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for WhiteFiber Q1 Earnings?

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2025

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteFiber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

WYFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYFI

WhiteFiber Price Performance

WYFI stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteFiber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteFiber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.