What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for WhiteFiber Q1 Earnings?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of WhiteFiber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

WYFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteFiber has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

WYFI stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

