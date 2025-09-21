What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Assurant Q2 Earnings?

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assurant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.08. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2026 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.99 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIZ. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.29.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $209.37 on Friday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $174.97 and a fifty-two week high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Assurant by 47.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total value of $941,654.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,400.44. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total value of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,891,288 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

