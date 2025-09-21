What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for BMY Q1 Earnings?

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol Myers Squibb’s FY2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bristol Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.