What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for LULU Q1 Earnings?

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of lululemon athletica in a report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for lululemon athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q2 2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.30.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $169.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.86.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,755,337,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 23.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $406,363,000 after buying an additional 322,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

