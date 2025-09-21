What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for OLED FY2026 Earnings?

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.31. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22. Universal Display has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $215.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 28.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 110.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

