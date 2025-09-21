Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at $10,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 77.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willdan Group news, Director Wanda Kay Reder sold 850 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $101,541.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,354.96. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,182 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $612,253.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 70,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,732.40. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,141 shares of company stock worth $43,089,466 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $103.33 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

