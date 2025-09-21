William Blair Has Positive View of Ferguson FY2026 Earnings

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.52. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ferguson’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FERG stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.30. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 29.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $7,381,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 39.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.