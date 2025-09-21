William Blair Has Strong Outlook for Progressive Q3 Earnings

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2026 earnings at $17.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.44.

Progressive stock opened at $242.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $1,557,750.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,135.52. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $556,230.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,466,664.72. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,062 shares of company stock valued at $32,217,635. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

