Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $286.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.8276.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Institutional Trading of Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,024 shares of company stock valued at $76,664,934. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,702,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 35.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 36.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,117,000 after acquiring an additional 778,301 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.