Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stake Cut by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Workday by 27.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Shares of WDAY opened at $233.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,024 shares of company stock worth $76,664,934. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

