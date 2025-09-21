Workday Q3 EPS Estimate Increased by Capital One Financial

Get Workday alerts:

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the software maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Workday stock opened at $233.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $273,075.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,541,919.96. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,024 shares of company stock valued at $76,664,934. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Workday by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,828,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

