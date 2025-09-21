Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Workiva Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of WK stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. Workiva has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,085,000 after purchasing an additional 142,297 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 32.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after buying an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 209.6% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,646,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,171,000 after buying an additional 1,791,768 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,677,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

