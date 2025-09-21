Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for UFP Industries

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will earn $7.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.16. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $8,087,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

