Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

BOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 2.1%

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18,333.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 73.49%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

