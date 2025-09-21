Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for AMN FY2027 Earnings

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 137.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,097,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 635,296 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,685,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 307.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 651,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 491,454 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 321.4% in the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 639,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 488,029 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $11,831,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

