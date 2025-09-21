Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for URBN FY2027 Earnings

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $5.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of URBN opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.