Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Kohl’s Q3 Earnings

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 1.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.800 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 161.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.