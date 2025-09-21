Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $19.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $19.38. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.20.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $466.62 on Friday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $472.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 78,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 81.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

