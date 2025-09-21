Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

