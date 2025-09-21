Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Pure Storage

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.8%

PSTG stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $88.01.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $5,725,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,000. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,162.49. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,360 shares of company stock worth $33,317,922 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

