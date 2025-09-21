Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for AM Earnings

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.92. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 401.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,622.39. This represents a 26.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

