Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for EIX Earnings

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Edison International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $6.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.04. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Edison International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Edison International by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,140 shares during the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Edison International by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

