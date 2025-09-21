Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for ZION Earnings

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the bank will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.95.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

