Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ACGL Earnings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

ACGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

