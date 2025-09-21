Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SWK Earnings

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4%

SWK stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 105.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.