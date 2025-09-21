Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for Hologic Earnings

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Hologic in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hologic’s FY2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. Hologic has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

