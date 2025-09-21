Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for NetApp Earnings

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NetApp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,991,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,653,000 after buying an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,074.76. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $3,255,778 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.