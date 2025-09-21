Zacks Research Raises Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $26.28 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $48,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,927,000 after buying an additional 1,598,951 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $37,662,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 200.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,853,000 after buying an additional 1,287,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $23,510,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,850.72. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $87,560.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.