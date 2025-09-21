Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $2,519,749.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $190,995.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,133,824.95. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter worth $539,998,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 41.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,333 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,651,000 after acquiring an additional 830,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 119.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after acquiring an additional 624,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

