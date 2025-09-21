Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

ZM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

Zoom Communications Stock Down 3.1%

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

ZM opened at $84.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. Zoom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $147,914.84. This trade represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,114. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

